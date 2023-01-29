Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 966,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of EMN traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.82. 2,509,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,156. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average is $85.54.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Articles

