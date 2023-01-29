easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 600 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.43) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital upped their target price on easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.32) to GBX 560 ($6.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.19) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.57) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 410 ($5.08) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.84) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 524.92 ($6.50).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 507.20 ($6.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 389.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 368.44. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.43) and a one year high of GBX 729.20 ($9.03). The firm has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.73.

In other news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk purchased 10,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($49,086.15). Insiders have purchased 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,880 over the last ninety days.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

