Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$34.42 million during the quarter.

About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust

