Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Up 42.5% in January

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,600 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the December 31st total of 187,100 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 625,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Edible Garden Trading Down 13.2 %

Shares of EDBL traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 133,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,637. Edible Garden has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

