Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Edison International makes up 3.6% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.27.

Edison International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.74. 1,229,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,564. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.09%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.