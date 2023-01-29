Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $64.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.50.

ESTC opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $98.75.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,035,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $347,776,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $63,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 37.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,240,000 after purchasing an additional 843,403 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $50,252,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $38,901,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

