Electroneum Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.47 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $50.47 million and approximately $59,449.22 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001012 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002543 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00011980 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000155 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,938,292,088 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Electroneum Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.