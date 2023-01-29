Electroneum Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.47 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $50.47 million and approximately $59,449.22 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001012 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00011980 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,938,292,088 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

