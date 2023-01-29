Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.