Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 305.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,819,000 after buying an additional 373,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,937 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $342.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

