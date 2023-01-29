Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Short Interest Up 81.0% in January

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ELYM stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eliem Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 707.7% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 713,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 624,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 154.9% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.