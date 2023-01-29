Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYSGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth $65,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Stock Up 18.2 %

NASDAQ:ELYS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,820. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.55. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 182.46% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. Equities analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

