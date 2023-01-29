Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) to Issue $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st.

Emera Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE EMA opened at C$53.62 on Friday. Emera has a one year low of C$48.63 and a one year high of C$65.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.39 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Emera

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.83.

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.