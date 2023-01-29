Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. Emergent BioSolutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.21). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.17 million. On average, analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EBS stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $672.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $47.71.

EBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,836,000 after acquiring an additional 681,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,533,000 after acquiring an additional 655,003 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,699,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,199,000 after buying an additional 342,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

