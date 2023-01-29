Emocoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $35.70 Million (EMO)

Emocoin (EMO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Emocoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Emocoin has a market capitalization of $35.70 million and $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emocoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emocoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00403417 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,696.38 or 0.28316919 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00573622 BTC.

Emocoin Profile

Emocoin launched on April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Emocoin is www.emo.network. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Emocoin is linktr.ee/emo.coin.

Buying and Selling Emocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170008 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.