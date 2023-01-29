Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) & Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Head-To-Head Survey

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) and Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ocean Power Technologies and Enel Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Enel Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Chile has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Enel Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -944.62% -32.25% -29.99% Enel Chile 4.58% 19.97% 7.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Enel Chile shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Enel Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.76 million 22.56 -$18.87 million ($0.38) -1.87 Enel Chile $3.71 billion 0.85 $110.70 million $0.15 15.27

Enel Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies. Ocean Power Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enel Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enel Chile beats Ocean Power Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy, which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America, Europe, and Asia and Australia. The company was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, NJ.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies. The Transmission segment comprises electricity lines and substations with a voltage or tension higher than 23kV that are connected from generators production points to the centers of consumption or distribution. The Distribution segment provides electricity to end customers using electricity infrastructure lower than 23 kV. The firm transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, government, and toll customers. The company was founded on April 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

