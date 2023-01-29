Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Down 12.3% in January

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enel Trading Down 0.7 %

ENLAY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 250,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,350. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. Enel has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $7.81.

Enel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1137 per share. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Enel

ENLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enel from €7.30 ($7.93) to €7.60 ($8.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.75 ($10.60) to €8.50 ($9.24) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.77.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution of natural gas. Its business lines include Enel Green Power, and Thermal Generation, Global Energy and Commodity Management, Global Infrastructure and Networks, Enel X Global Retail and Global Emobility. It also offers services to enable businesses and communities to leverage integrated technological solutions.

