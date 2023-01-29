Energi Reaches Market Cap of $12.75 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $12.75 million and $158,104.98 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00087322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00058111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00025796 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,830,639 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

