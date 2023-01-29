Enzyme Hits Market Cap of $49.96 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $49.96 million and $1.62 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for approximately $24.51 or 0.00103172 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

