EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Increased by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 1.1% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $134.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.92%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

