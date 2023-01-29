EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in EOG Resources by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,518,000 after buying an additional 1,352,130 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

EOG stock opened at $134.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 25.92%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

