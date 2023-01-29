EOS (EOS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $93.27 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $93.27 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00004736 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016930 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004754 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009253 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004173 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003782 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001438 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,081,116,794 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
