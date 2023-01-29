EOS (EOS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $93.27 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $93.27 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00004736 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004754 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004173 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001438 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,081,116,794 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

