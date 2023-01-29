Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,429 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,429 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $44,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $100,757.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,950,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $100,757.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,186 shares in the company, valued at $15,950,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,227 shares of company stock worth $769,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $82.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.58.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 124.97%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.