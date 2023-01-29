Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,911 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $437.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.98 and a 200-day moving average of $497.43.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.33.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

