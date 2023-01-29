Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,089,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,199,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08.

