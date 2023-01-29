Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $80.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

