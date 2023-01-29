Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,505 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day moving average is $98.54.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.