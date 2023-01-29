Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $228.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.84 and a 200-day moving average of $234.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $295.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.79.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.