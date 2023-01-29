Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 39,717 AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.77% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF during the first quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,152,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AZBA opened at $26.75 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

