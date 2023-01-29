Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PB opened at $74.64 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.23.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,284,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,912,000 after purchasing an additional 570,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,337,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 480,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,213,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 63,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.