Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 10,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Erasca Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,131. Erasca has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $12.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

Get Erasca alerts:

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Erasca

Institutional Trading of Erasca

In other news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 443,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Erasca news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $231,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,256,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,189,016.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,153.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 437,692 shares of company stock worth $2,574,998 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Erasca by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Erasca by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,965 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Erasca by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 7,264,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Erasca by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,085 shares during the period. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,075,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Erasca

(Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.