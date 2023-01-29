Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 10,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,131. Erasca has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $12.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Erasca by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Erasca by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,965 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Erasca by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 7,264,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Erasca by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,085 shares during the period. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,075,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
