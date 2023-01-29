Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,246 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 77.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 141.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 79,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 191,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 185,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

