Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 245 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.71) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00) in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($62.03) to GBX 5,100 ($63.14) in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.12) to GBX 2,750 ($34.05) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,090.00.

Diageo Trading Down 1.1 %

Diageo Company Profile

Shares of DEO stock opened at $172.21 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $212.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.36 and a 200-day moving average of $178.09.

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.