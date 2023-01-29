Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $104.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $119.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

