Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $346,000 Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 861.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 116,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 36,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after buying an additional 249,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of SBLK opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The business had revenue of $364.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.48 million. Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.52%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

