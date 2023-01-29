Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $416,000 Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $107.37.

