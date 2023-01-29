Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $436,000 Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Albany International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 592,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,681,000 after acquiring an additional 110,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 2,437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 93,093 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Albany International Stock Down 0.2 %

Albany International Increases Dividend

NYSE AIN opened at $107.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.28. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $109.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

