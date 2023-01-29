Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $494,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $247.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.02 and its 200-day moving average is $234.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The company has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

