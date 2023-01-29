Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $563,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $75.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.99. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $77.79.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

