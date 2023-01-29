Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,802,000 after buying an additional 1,341,818 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 130.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,817,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,999,000 after buying an additional 1,029,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.7 %

PEG opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

