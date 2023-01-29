Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.66%.
In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
