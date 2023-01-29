Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,598 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $719,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 54,641 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 55.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 3.3 %

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 6,207 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $99,994.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,120.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KRP stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.07 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 33.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.62%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

