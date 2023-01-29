Essex LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,519,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,608,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $328,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $27.22. 376,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,814. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19.

