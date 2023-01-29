Essex LLC Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Essex LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the third quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 234,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.94.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $105.38. 7,784,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,802,274. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $267.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 868,963 shares of company stock valued at $88,258,827. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

