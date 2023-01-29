Essex LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Essex LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

ABBV traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $146.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,591,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.05 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.