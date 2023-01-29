Essex LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Essex LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.3% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,154,000 after purchasing an additional 75,518 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 71,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,451,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.78 and a 200 day moving average of $175.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

