Essex LLC Sells 171 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Essex LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.79. 49,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,463. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $301.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.22.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

