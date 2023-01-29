Essex LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Essex LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,213,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.32 and a 200-day moving average of $123.33. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $154.87.

