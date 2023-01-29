Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Down 50.9% in January

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS ETCMY opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.30.

Eutelsat Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.1726 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

ETCMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($14.13) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($11.63) to €9.70 ($10.54) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

