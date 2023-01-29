Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,425. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $217.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Evans Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

In other news, Director Kevin D. Maroney sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $50,682.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,440 shares in the company, valued at $382,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.