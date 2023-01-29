Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 113.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 62,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 810,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 465,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,307,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 212,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,562,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $80.94 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

